You can't force IGP to promote you, D-G of Services

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In a recent address to students at the Police Basic School as part of the "Snatch Them Young Police Initiative," COP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Director-General of Services at the Police Head Office, emphasised that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is not obligated to automatically promote police officers solely based on their tenure.



He advised aspiring police recruits not to assume that length of service guarantees promotion. COP Bediako told the recruits that they could not approach the IGP demanding promotion simply because of their long service.



He noted that promotion depends on one's performance during that period. "In the future, if you become police officers, keep this in mind", he said.



In May this year, some 82 unhappy police officers sued the Attorney General (1st Defendant), the Ghana Police Service (2nd Defendant) and the Inspector General of Police (3rd Defendant) for acting unfairly and capriciously with respect to the failure of the Service to promote them after the completion of their studies through the study leave with pay policy.



In a suit filed at the High Court, Accra, the police officers said they were granted study leave for the 2017/2018 academic year and after successfully completing their studies, the Ghana Police Service has refused to promote and accept them into the Police College.



These officers say despite notifying the police authorities and petitioning the Service to promote them, that has not been done even though other officers in similar circumstances have been promoted.



The aggrieved officers have prayed the court to direct the Police Service to grant them accelerated promotion, if they are qualified for it, as well as permit all of them to enter the Police College/Academy without any further delay.