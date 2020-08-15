General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

You can't experiment with Ghana - Okoe Boye to John Mahama

MP for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has called on Ghanaians not to make a mistake and vote former President John Dramani Mahama back in government.



The MP strongly cautioned Ghanaians saying ''Ghana is too much to be used as an experiment'' by the former President.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Okoe Boye, who doubles as the Deputy Health Minister, advised Ghanaians to look nowhere else but vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo for a second term in office.



He touted some achievements of the incumbent government saying the President's ''One District, One Factory'' policy has revived companies like Paramont distillery and Anglogold mining companies which were rendered defunct under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



He further stated that due to the socio-economic interventions by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the country's youth are happy because there is a high employment rate through initiatives like the government's NABCO among others.



''It is an indication that the environment is now conducive and it is important to support such a government.''



Dr. Okoe Boye asked Ghanaians to rally behind the Akufo-Addo administration stressing ''the strongest brand going into this election, the biggest tool we have is the record of this government in the three and half years''.



To him, ''the 2020 election will not be about outcries. The dictionary defines outcry as a loud noise or protest or wailing. It will be about outreach. One has to do with reaching out with a message, the other has to do with shouting and ranting and complaining. The 2020 election is not going to be about what I can do if you give me the opportunity but what I have done when you gave me the opportunity''.



He wondered why Ghanaians would give former President John Mahama another opportunity to toy with the country.



''How can we be a people that will say you tried, let us allow you to try again?'' he questioned.





