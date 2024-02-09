You can’t distance yourself from your mess – Mahama tells Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot run away from the worsening economic situation in the country.



The former President maintains that no member of the Akufo-Addo government must distance him or herself from the present economic mess in Ghana.



Speaking at a town hall meeting in Tamale in the Northern Region on Thursday, John Mahama said the NPP has plunged the country into a mess hence, must be voted out.



“Now, all those who contributed to the mess are attempting to distance themselves as if they were not involved. People have started claiming they were not in charge and that their voices weren’t heard, but they all played a part in the crisis, and none of them can evade responsibility. They all participated in cabinet meetings and collectively made decisions.”



“All of them ‘dey inside’, Jack Toronto and all his brothers, all of them are part of the mess we are going through. None of them can escape responsibility.”



