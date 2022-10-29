You can't denigrate my age mate - Sefa Kayi stops Allotey Jacobs from attempt to insult NPP MP

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Kokroo on Peace FM had to stop social commentator, Allotey Jacobs in his tracks as he attempted to denigrate some majority Members of Parliament who demanded the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Allotey Jacobs, in a panel discussion on the show, sought to impugn the over 80 MPs by raising questions about their age and experience in the political space.



Kwame Sefa Kayi, however, would have none of that as he tackled Allotey Jacobs and stopped him from going on that tangent.



Sefa Kayi reprimanded Allotey Jacobs and asked him not to gauge people’s competence and intelligence by their age.



He made reference to the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak who is 42 years old to back his position that young ones can also run the country.



“I totally disagree with the Subin MP over his statement. They are kids who just came into politics,” Allotey Jacobs said.



Sefa Kayi: The Subin MP is the same age as me. We are 52 years old not kids. You cannot denigrate us. At 52, he is not a kid. We’ve been belittling young people but a 42-year-old is now the Prime Minister of the UK. It's this same mentality that made someone call the Special Prosecutor a small boy. 42-year-old is now British Prime Minister so when you go for a loan, he will be the one to sign”.



Allotey insisted but Sefa Kayi will have none of that, forcing him to switch his argument to the substantive issue of the MPs who were dissatisfied with the continued stay of Ofori-Atta in office.



The former Central Regional chairman of the opposition NDC stated that the stance taken by the MPs is a deviation from the Biblical teaching where followers are required to walk in the tracks of their leader and not act against him.



Over 80 members of the majority caucus earlier in the week advanced a campaign for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta at a press conference addressed by MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi.



According to him, the call has been communicated to the Presidency through the leadership but to no avail.



“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister,” he explained.



