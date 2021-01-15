Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

You can't compel Akufo-Addo not to appoint old men - Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC has stated that nobody should force President Akufo-Addo to appoint old people in his second term.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to officially announce his ministers and their deputies but some people have started lobbying for their favourites.



This has put pressure on President Akufo-Addo but according to sources at the Presidency, the President is likely to officially announce his ministers within the coming week.



However, some Ghanaians had said the President should not appoint old men in his second term.



Kwame Baffoe Abronye has issued a press statement to disagree with those making the calls.



He said though the youth in the NPP deserve their fair share of Akufo-Addo's appointment there is also the need to include the older men in the appointment.



"In as much as we the youth of this country especially those of us in the New Patriotic Party deserve a fair share of the National cake, I deem it unfair to say that, all “old men” or aged persons in President Akufo Addo’s first term should not be reappointed. YES! some of them must go but many of them must be retained", he stated.



"The anxiety of foot soldiers surrounding the President’s list of new appointees in restructuring his government is one which cannot be ignored and same is indeed in the right direction because, it is the foot soldiers who have ensured that we are where we are today", he added.



He emphasized that: "I entirely associate myself to the fact that Prez Nana Addo’s appointments in reconstituting his government should feature more persons who fall within the youthful category but that is not to say that, all old men should be sacked from the government."



Abronye backed his argument: "There were several others whose experience in leadership and governance is one which cannot also be swept under the carpet.



Some of these old persons such as Kan Dapaah, Hon Frema Opare, Osafo Marfo, Hon Alima Mahama, etc are persons who have served in previous governments and have gained vast experience in the steering of affairs of our dear country".



Below is the full statement:



