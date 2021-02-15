Politics of Monday, 15 February 2021

You can run but you cannot hide - Koku Anyidoho to Gunu

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute and former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has told Dzifa Gunu that he can run but cannot hide.



He said the laws of Ghana will work and ensure that he avails himself for hearing in the GHC10 million defamation suit he filed against him.



Mr. Anyidoho was last week granted an order for substituted service on Dzifa Gunu, who he has sued for defamation.



The plaintiff had said all efforts to serve the defendant in the defamation suit have proved futile, hence he is praying the High Court to grant an order for the defendant to be served with the writ of summons.



Mr. Anyidoho dragged Mr. Gunu before the High Court over allegations that he (Anyidoho) murdered and used his eight-year-old daughter for ritual purposes.



However, the three attempts made by a bailiff of the court to serve the defendant have not yielded positive results.



Following this, the plaintiff instructed his lawyer, Yaw Awuku Asabera, to file an ex-party motion for substituted service.



The court upon reading the affidavit of Yaw Awuku Asabre, counsel for the plaintiff filed on February 4, 2021, in support for an ex-parte for an order for substituted service, ruled that the defendant be served with the writ of summons, statement of claim, and all other subsequent processes by substituted service.



The order of the court, a copy of the processes is to be posted on the High Court’s notice board, Tema.



The order of the court also required that one publication of the said processes be placed in a National News Dailies precisely Daily Graphic.



Reacting to this, Mr. Anyidoho stated that the defendant can run but cannot hide.



He posited that no matter how long it takes, the law will deal with him because we are not in a Banana republic.



He said his lawyer has taken steps to effect the order by the court and soon, the defendant will have to face the law for accusing him of killing his (Anyidoho’s) daughter.