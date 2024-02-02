You can rave, bark, growl - Ablakwa blasts GFA ExCo member over AFCON budget exposé

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has replied to critique from a member of the GFA Executive Committee, relative to his exposé on 2023 AFCON budget.



Oduro Sarfo, the Ghana Football Association capo accused Ablakwa of parochial motives in publishing the said budget alleging that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government he served in approved the highest budget on record.



"He may have published the details to influence public discourse and deflect our focus from important issues. Maybe he did not like the fact that the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Primaries were peaceful, free and fair.



"Or because he does not want Ghanaians to talk about the resumption of work on the National Cathedral," Oduro Sarfo said on Asempa FM earlier this week.



In responding to Sarfo's claims, Ablakwa said no amount of critique or attacks would stop him from doing his job as a Member of Parliament.



In a post on his social media handles (January 31, 2024) he wrote: "A certain GFA official says I have no right to expose their unconscionable and lootocratic US$8.5 million Black Stars budget.



"He can rave, bark, howl, growl, roar and rant but nothing will stop me from demanding full accountability," he added.



He highlighted how funds are allocated to sports while his constituents who are impacted by spillage of dams continue to suffer without any concrete support from the government.



He also weighed in on a protest against the football association as planned by some top sports journalists.



"I salute the group of courageous and patriotic sports journalists who have today formally notified the police of their intention to demonstrate on the 14th of February, 2024. My displaced persons and I shall be joining this protest.



"We shall remain resolute and relentless in the pursuit of justice, probity, transparency and accountability," he added.



SARA



