You can not share TVs, money, or fridges at your primaries and refuse to give TEWU, and others their benefits – Lecturer to govt

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A lecturer at the University of Education Winneba, Mr. Samuel Ziggah, has asked the government to immediately address the issues raised by the various teacher unions.



He said the strike action declared by the teacher unions has started impacting negatively on the academic calendar, hence the need for the government to address the concerns.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said the government has failed to apply wisdom in addressing the issues raised by the aggrieved unions.



He stated that the concerns made by teachers and other education professionals are legitimate and that the government should respond in a way that yields beneficial results.



He pointed out that the government’s allegations that it lacked the funds to grant the unions’ request were erroneous.



The lecturer and educationist remarked that the government has been spending extravagantly despite informing Ghanaians that it is broke.



He observed that government appointees who ran in the NPP’s primaries and other elections were flamboyant, distributing money, television, and other items to win the election.



Such an act, he emphasised, will undoubtedly irritate agitated workers since they will perceive it as you taking them for granted.



He responded, “Why would you agree to give them the terms of service and then fail to follow through on it? Why should we think about the government? You go to an election and share flat-screen TVs, money, and other items, and you want us to negotiate with you to reduce our benefits? If ministers of state can receive such large sums of money and waste it on elections, the administration is capable of generating the funds to pay us our requirements.



You’ve also imposed unprecedented taxes, and you want the workers to continue working under the same conditions? You will soon impose taxes on the air we breathe. We cannot keep on like this. We are all experiencing the economic burden, so whatever you can give the workers to deliver, give them what they deserve.



Every worker has unique working conditions, thus as a government, you must use caution when dealing with these difficulties. You must negotiate with the workers in such a way that, after the negotiations, each party accepts the deal made,” he added.