General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: My News GH

You can make it in Ghana without going abroad - Gyampo advises Ghanaian youth

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department Prof. Ransford Gyampo has insisted that the Ghanaian youth can succeed in the country.



There is the growing perception that life is better abroad hence several of Ghana’s youth are fighting to leave the country after graduating from university.



This movement has been fueled by the fact that several Ghanaian graduates have been left unemployed after several years of schooling.



But resharing an earlier post, Prof. Gyampo indicated that it is possible for Ghanaian youth to make it in Ghana.



To him, “students must disabuse their minds of the notion that the only employment opportunities are out of Ghana”.



Adding that “You can make it here, guys. Mpaebo kakra, edwuma din, ne ntoboase….Onyame b3y3”.