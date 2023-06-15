‘You can boast of having all the money, but Bawumia has the vision’ - Adomako Baafi jabs Ken Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Former New Patriotic Party Director of Communications, Yaw Adomako Baafi has subtly taken a swipe at the party’s flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, stating that despite his wealth, he cannot boast of the vision that Vice President Bawumia possesses.



In an awe-inspiring endorsement of the Vice President's candidature, Yaw Adomako Baafi called on Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, to reflect on his surroundings before bragging about his acquired wealth.



“You can brag about your money before delegates as followers of Bawumia we might not have money, but Bawumia has the vision”, he said.



During an interview on the Wontumi Morning Show, Adomako Baafi advised Agyapong not to forget his past when he also faced hardship.



Adomako Baafi expressed his disappointment that Agyapong did not consider the impoverished individuals around him before bragging about his riches. He stated, "You were standing before the poor and needy, and you were bragging about your riches... please excuse my language; only a fool can be given a proverb and have its meaning explained to them."



While emphasising his admiration for Agyapong, Adomako Baafi disclosed that he had been barred from making appearances on Agyapong's radio station.



He sadly shared, "As we speak today, he has sacked me from making an appearance at his radio station. I have worked at Oman FM, especially on the Boiling Point show, but didn't receive a dime."

Adomako Baafi was responding to Kennedy Agyapong’s allegation against him.



Speaking to NPP members at the Agortime Ziofe Constituency in the Volta Region over the weekend, Agyapong accused Baafi of deliberately lying to the party folks just to gain support for the candidate he is supporting in the NPP flagbearer race.



He said that he bought a car for the former NPP national executive and even gave him money to go to the hospital when he was sick, but today he is spreading lies because of politics.



According to Kennedy Agyapong he is able to speak the truth because he is rich and does not fear anyone.



However, Adomako Baafi in his response emphasized that although Agyapong may boast of his wealth, Vice President Bawumia possesses the vision that sets him apart.







