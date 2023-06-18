You can be punished for keeping a dirty Ghana National flag – Lawyer Derek Obeng

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

If you did not know, debasing the Ghana Cedi or the national symbols including the Ghana National Flag could land you in trouble.



One could also face legal charges for not showing honour and respect to the Ghana National Flag by keeping it dirty in front of your home office or structure if you have hoisted it there.



These were made known by private legal practitioner in Kumasi, Derek Obeng Asante when sharing his thoughts on protecting national symbols and songs in the country on a local radio station in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He is of the view that these accepted national symbols represent Ghana and must be accorded the respect at all times especially if one is in Ghana.



“You have to show respect to our national emblems or our symbols for instance, we have the cedi, if you decide that you have money so you are going to tear the cedi, it is somebody’s property and for that matter Ghana’s property. You need to protect and preserve the property of Ghana, so if you are destroying the cedi and you are caught you can be sent to the courts



“If you have the national flag and you say I bought it myself so I can do whatever pleases me, you have to think again about it, you can be brought to book, he warned.



He however warned that people who voluntarily hoist flags in front of their structures, houses, and churches must do so with respect and at all times keep such flags in the best of shape.



“You don’t need express permission to hoist the Ghana National flag but provided that what you are doing is decent and ok you don’t need to overdo it. Leaving Ghana’s symbols and flags unattended to and by extension in a dirty state, you can be brought to book. These are petty things that as citizens we should know but it appears the majority of us are not aware of this. The majority of Ghanaians are not aware of our basic rights and responsibilities for now we have to be teaching most of our Ghanaians”, he bemoaned.



“Ghana is superior over everybody irrespective of your status, there are conventions for everybody not a set of class of people and people must know this”, he advised.