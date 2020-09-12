General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: My News GH

You can be jailed for 2 years for refusing to eat your wife’s food – Police warn

A file photo of a couple

The Central Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Superintendent George Appiah-Sakyi has warned that it is an offense for a husband to reject or refuse to eat his wife’s food, describing such behaviors as “emotional abuse”.



According to him, such husbands could be charged for emotional abuse and could be jailed for a maximum of two years imprisonment or to a fine of 500 penalty units which is equivalent to GH¢6,000 or both when found guilty.



At a sensitization workshop for Muslim Women, he also warned husbands not to beat their wives if they insults them but should rather report them to the police station and not take the law into their own hand since verbal assault is an offense.



“If your husbands refuse to eat your food and make you unhappy and causes you emotional pain, you can also report them to the police. If your husband comes home late and causes you to be unhappy you can make a case at DOVVSU," he said.



He also stated that women who refuse to give sex to their husbands should equally be reported because these violations are grounded in law and amount to emotional abuse punishable under the Domestic Violence Act 732 of 2007.



“If your wife wears jeans to sleep and causing you emotional abuse it’s an offence and you can report her to DOVVSU,” Superintendent Appiah-Sakyi stated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.