You called Rawlings evil but after his death, you’re praising him - Prophet Kobi

General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi has expressed shock at the tributes pouring in for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The man of God in his Kingdom Wisdom School message on the theme ‘Being focused' on Sunday, November 15, 2020, said people attacked and maligned the late Rawlings and called him all sorts of names but the same people are saying they have missed him.



He indicated through his message that people are only celebrated when they die and that alone gives him some level of hope that when he (Badu Kobi) dies, he would be missed for his service to God and mankind.



To him, it is important to keep praying, moving on even in the face of accusations, attacks, and maligning.



“Eii Ghana, I am shocked. That when former President Rawlings was alive, the same Ghanaians said he was wicked but after his death, the same people are saying they have lost a great man…And then I told myself, Badu Kobi concentrate, whatever people say about you when you die, they will say they have lost a great man.



He encouraged people not to allow others to use their mistakes to distract them.



He wondered who would be bold to accuse the late Rawlings of wrongdoing when they also have mistakes.



He added people always turn to forget their own mistakes and only point at the mistakes of other people.





