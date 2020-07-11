General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘You call yourself ‘Papa’ so you feel untouchable’ – NET2 TV host speaks on exposé involving bishops

play videoMr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and host of NET2TV's 'The Seat' show, Kwaku Annan

Host of NET2TV’s 'The Seat' show has asked Ghanaians to prepare for a surprise in their yet to be released piece which will reveal unscrupulous acts of some highly-respected archbishops in the country.



According to him, the exposé is scary to the point that it might result in people losing their trust in God’s church.



In an interview with Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, monitored by GhanaWeb, Kweku Annan said his boss (Kennedy Agyapong) is about to cast the spotlight and reveal the darkest secrets of these men of God who feel they cannot be talked about.



“All these bishops who think they are untouchable in the country should watch out. Even Popes are being talked about and how much more a mere Ghanaian bishop. You call yourself an archbishop. You refer to yourself as papa. We shall see. Just brace yourselves," he stated.



According to him, some of these well-respected and trusted archbishops are involved in prostitution business.



“You pay flight tickets for people to go overseas and practice prostitution. These bishops pimp ladies to their clients outside the country and get their cut; yet mount on pulpits and open the bible to preach,” he reiterated.



He also disclosed that there is a certain renowned pastor who imports drugs and cigarettes into the country and another bishop whose gay partner lives in South Africa.



“Another pastor who is a board chair to an insurance company has a private company which imports tobacco and cigarettes into the country. There is also this well-respected Ghanaian archbishop who once went to preach against homosexuality in South Afica, not knowing his gay partner attends that church and the whole service resulted in chaos,” the presenter revealed.





