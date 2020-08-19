Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

You behave like an aspiring school prefect - NPP organizer takes swipe at Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy Youth organizer for the Bono Region, Mr. Shadrach Abrefa Mensah Junior, has taken a swipe at the former President, John Dramani Mahama for charging supporters of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region to protect ballot boxes.



According to him, the NDC presidential candidate talks like a student aspiring to become a school prefect.



Former President Mahama has charged supporters of the NDC in the Volta region to ensure that they protect ballot boxes at their polling stations in the upcoming December polls to prevent rigging.



Mr Mahama referred to the shooting incident involving Special Development Minister Hawa Koomson and the Ayawaso West Wougon election violence to back his claims.



However, reacting to the issue on Offinso based Time FM's midday news on Tuesday, the Bono NPP Deputy Youth Organizer remarked that the only position ex-president Mahama can win, is when he stands for a class or a school prefect.



He added that lately, the NDC flagbearer speaks like a school prefect and this has affected the output of everything he says or campaigns for.



Mr Abrefa posited that it is the mandate of the Electoral Commission and the security agencies to ensure the transportation of ballot boxes to and from polling stations.



"I agree that protecting ballot papers and ballot boxes is not the duty of any political party, that's reserved for the electoral commission and security agencies", he told Kaakyire Kwasi Afari.



He added that no body or group of persons have the mandate to protect ballot boxes as suggested by the former president John Dramani Mahama thus, his call should be swept under a carpet.



In his conclusion, he believes Ghanaians will enjoy more benefits if the NPP is given a second term in office.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.