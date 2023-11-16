You attack all Muslims if you attack Bawumia – NPP man to Sam George

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has been cautioned against his recent attacks on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, warning that it is indirectly an attack on the Muslims in general



The Ashanti Regional NASARA Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salim Bamba called out the lawmaker to be mindful of his subtle attempts to denigrate religion



Reacting to a metro TV commentary by the legislator who said Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s interaction with the Christian community makes him a religious prostitute.



The comments the NPP Executive believes were made out of ignorance and could incite religious intolerance among Christians and Muslims who have been living in harmony.



Salim Bamba who was a guest on the Ultimate Cup of Tea morning show program in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.om stressed “One of the things that keep this country is religious tolerance that has existed all this while. Sam George’s comments are unfortunate and came from a position of ignorance. Is he saying he does not have Muslims in his constituency? Can he tell me that he has not assisted Muslims in his community during Ramadan and other Islamic Festivals?”



“No wonder, some sane voices in his party have come out to criticize him. All must condemn this”, he demanded.



The NASARA leader, however, sent a warning to the MP, not to attack Dr. Bawumia again.



“You see, this is not an attack only on Dr Bawumia, it is an attack on all Muslims. If you attack Bawumia, you attack us all, we will not sit ideal for these things to go on.



"The NPP by electing Bawumia has fulfilled a constitutional provision that states we are all equal and that nobody should be discriminated against just as the directive principles of state policy states,” he added.



“We are all equal in this country, and the necessary respect ought to be given to everybody”, he advised.