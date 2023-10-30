'You are winners regardless ' - Education minister's message to NSMQ finalists

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana's education minister, has encouraged the finalists of the 2023 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) to walk with their shoulders high regardless of the outcome of the contest. According to him, all contestants must consider themselves winners.



Opoku Ware Secondary School, Achimota College are battling 7 times champions and the reigning NSMQ champions, Presec Legon boys for the ultimate prize.



Delivering his speech at the grand finale, Adutwum explained that, contestants should be proud of themselves for bringing their respective schools to the finals.



"No matter what happens, students be proud for you have done very well for yourselves and for your schools. You have done well learning how to think outside the box and on your feet," he said.



The education minister encouraged schools that would lose not to despair for the skills acquired would prove significant in the nearest future.



He explained, " Do not despair if you do not emerge winners of today's contest, know however that, the skills you have gained from this quiz would take you far and help you in your future endeavours".



EAN/WA