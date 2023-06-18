‘You are one of the problems of our country’ - MOG Music slams Ursula Owusu

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Renowned gospel musician MOG Music has expressed his frustration and disappointment with the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for being part of Ghana’s problems.



In a series of impassioned tweets, the musician disclosed that the NCA and Ursula were involved in alleged interference with the operations of MTN Ghana to increase data bundles.



MOG Music stated, "Based on what they marketed we bought in and now we the citizens have to suffer at the hands of an incompetent @NCAGhana BOSS and team? Please review all the policies @UrsulaOwusuu1 you are one of the problems of our country."



Expressing his disappointment, he questioned the NCA's decision-making and the potential consequences for citizens who trusted and invested in the services promoted by MTN Ghana.



MOG Music exclaimed, "Has @NCAGhana ever contributed to the marketing department of @MTNGhana? Why do you now tell them to increase their prices so some customers can leave to join the other networks? Why did you ask them to cancel the zone bundle that helped the poor and students?"



Through these quotes, MOG Music conveyed his frustration and called for a review of the policies implemented by the NCA and the involvement of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



He expressed his concern for the impact on both MTN Ghana and the citizens who relied on their services, particularly highlighting the contradiction in advising price increases and cancelling beneficial services.



