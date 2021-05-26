You are not ministers yet – Haruna Iddrisu warns Deputy Ministerial nominees

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Haruna Iddrisu says some ministerial nominees are behaving as if they've already been approved



• He says their actions are illegal



• He warned of repercussions if they don't stop



Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament has sent a word of caution to deputy ministerial nominees not to hold themselves as deputy ministers until they are approved.



Haruna Iddrisu has observed that despite the Appointments Committee yet to vet and make recommendations for their approval or rejection, some of the nominees are conducting themselves as if they have been approved by the house.



He noted on the floor of parliament that the actions of these nominees are unwarranted and has no place in the country’s law.



He charged to respect the constitution as well as the committee that will vet them and make recommendations to Parliament.



“There are many of them who are in a hurry to assume office even while Parliament has not even considered their nomination. May I Mr. Speaker serve a warning that in accordance with the ruling J.H. Mensah vs Attorney General, they will be in a hurry at their own peril because they must respect the provisions of the Constitution.”



On April 12, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a list of 39 deputy ministerial nominees who were to serve in 24 portfolios.



There was also one Minister of state-designated for Finances in the person Charles Addo Boahen.



Parliament’s Appointments Committee has mentioned June 2, 2021, as the day it will commence the vetting of the nominees.



They are to reach the Clerk of the Committee not later than Monday, 24 May, through the address:



The Clerk, Appointments Committee, Parliament House, Accra, attention to Mrs. Rosemary Sarkodie.



