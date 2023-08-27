‘You are not convinced?’ – Akufo-Addo asks journalist over preferred candidate allegation

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had cause to pose a rhetorical question to a journalist on August 26 after he cast his ballot in the Super Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The president had been ‘ambushed’ by journalists as he left the party headquarters where he had cast his ballot, answering questions about the process, his preference and the economy.



Asked whether he had a preferred candidate, Akufo-Addo said he was not an interest party in the process and that it was for the delegates to make a decision about who succeeds him as flagbearer of the NPP come 2024.



Read exchange between Akufo-Addo and journalist:



Journalist: Are you telling delegates to vote for some aspirants? Can you reiterate that, the last time you cleared that.



Akufo-Addo: If I’ve cleared it why are you bringing it up again? You are not convinced?



Journalist: Some say they are not convinced by the message, they want you to walk the talk.



Akufo-Addo: But the same time, there are some calling for me to endorse their candidate. There are some who are calling for me to endorse their candidate.



I haven’t endorsed anybody. The election is not mine. If I had, I would decide. I don’t decide, it is the delegates in our party that decide.



Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.