General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You are not God to tell us what to do – Bishop Salifu Amoako fires Joe Biden

Bishop Salifu Amoako is the founder and leader of Alive Chapel

Bishop Salifu Amoako, the founder and leader of Alive Chapel has cautioned Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America, against coercing the country to accept same-sex relations.



In the wake of the debate about the Lesbians, Gays, Transgender and Queer (LGTBQ+) community in Ghana, it has been rumoured albeit without any iota of evidence that the US will cut support to the country if the government does not legalize their activities.



Salifu Amoako is quoted by Peace FM as having condemned Joe Biden for attempting to force Ghana’s hands into accepting the practice.



He warns Biden to be aware of the limitations of his power and not interfere in the internal matters of the country.



Salifu Amoako insists that homosexuality is an evil spirit that ought to be banished from the country.



“Biden is not God, he only rules America. He cannot say that any country which does not accept homosexual relations will be denied loans or grants. Before America, there was Ghana. He will determine not for us what we should do with our lives. Homosexuality is a spiritual attack so to get it out, one must go through a lot of steps,” he said.



He praised President Akufo-Addo for declaring zero tolerance for the LGBTQ+ in Ghana.



“Our president is a courageous and wise man. These attributes are difficult to find in one person but we are lucky to have a president who has both. He has declared his position on gay and lesbianism and we have to commend him. He was firm on it,” he said.



He also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to make job creation a key part of his second term.



“Ghana should be a progressive and business country. The government must be busily creating jobs and opportunities for the people. I will plead with the President to create job opportunities for the youth,” he said.



