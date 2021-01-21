General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

You are irresponsible if you smoke, drink but can't buy face masks for your children - NPP Secretary

Michael Essel-Mills is NPP Constituency Secretary for Nhyiaeso

The NPP Constituency Secretary for Nhyiaeso, Michael Essel-Mills, has said that any parent who cannot afford face masks for their child is irresponsible and doesn’t have his/her priorities straightened out.



“Those parents are just irresponsible. You smoke, drink alcoholic beverages, and booze but you claim you cannot buy one cedi nose mask for your child to study… That is a shame”, he said.



Since schools reopened on Monday, January 18, 2021, some schools have had cause to complain that they are yet to receive the promised Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as promised by the government.



This has given rise to the need for parents to take personal responsibility for providing at least face masks for their wards, irrespective of how financially sound they are or not.



But, speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM’s morning show monitored by MyNewsgh.com, Michael Essel-Mills fumed that it is unacceptable that some parents are complaining about the cost of the PPE for their children.



“Government alone can’t provide PPE. Individuals, philanthropists can all help. At least if nose masks and veronica buckets are not ready in our schools, we can buy some for them,” he further explained.



Till now, some schools are yet to receive their PPE although schools have resumed academic work even in the face of rising COVID-19 cases in the country which have given cause to President Nana Akufo-Addo to indicate that he will be forced to lockdown the country again should people continue to flout the protocols, leading to a further rise in the cases.