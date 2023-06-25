You are an Ashanti royal, think! - Captain Smart chides NAPO over lease of TOR

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

The host of Onua TV's morning show, Captain Smart has criticised the Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh over the purported leasing of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to a private entity.



The media personality believes that the country is going to lose out big time should the TOR leasing agreement proceed.



Captain Smart fumed that it is unintelligent to lease out a property worth $ 2.8 billion for $22 million.



"A facility worth $ 2.8 billion, the Akufo-Addo government wants to lease it for $22 million. Akufo-Addo, I swear on your father’s grave, we won’t allow this. I swear everything," Captain Smart said.



Captain Smart further tackled the Minister of Energy, NAPO, to open his eyes as the Ashanti royal that he is and oversee his sector with wisdom.



"NAPO, you are an Ashanti man, think. You are from a royal home, use your brains. Don’t be overly fixated with Vice President. Integrity is more than position. Don’t let them fool you into thinking Bawumia will appoint you as his vice so every foolish thing they bring, you’ll endorse it," he added.



The Board of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the government have agreed to lease the state refinery to a strategic partner, Torentco Asset Management.



Under the agreement, Torentco Asset Management Group will lease the refinery for 6 years, for a fee of $22 million.



The refinery is expected to refine up to 8 million barrels annually. Additionally, the group will pay an annual rent of $1 million, along with an additional monthly rent amount of $1.067 million.



