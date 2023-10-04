You are a lawyer, I'm also a lawyer - Alan challenges OB Amoah to face him in court

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyeremanten, has challenged O.B. Amoah, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development (MLGDRD).



His challenge is in response to Amoah's comments suggesting that the NPP possesses legal means to prevent Alan Kyerematen from running as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections, asaaradio.com reports.



OB Amoah, in an interview with Adom TV, referenced Article 13 (7) (f) of the NPP constitution, which outlines the party's rules for presidential candidate elections.



According to him, candidates who submit nomination forms for the party's presidential primaries are required to sign an undertaking.



Expressing his disappointment with OB Amoah's comments, the aspiring independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen, asserted that both being lawyers, they should resolve this matter in a court of law.



In an interview on Kessben TV, Alan Kyerematen stated, "I am very disappointed in someone like OB Amoah. He is my kid brother, and he says he is a lawyer. You come and quote such a thing on National Television, claiming I have signed some undertaking to join the race, and now that I have resigned from the party, you want to chase me outside the party.



"The mischief in our party is the reason everyone is disappointed. O.B. Amoah, you are a minister and a lawyer; you didn’t have anything reasonable to say than this. He is a lawyer, I am also a lawyer; let's meet in court," he said.



Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, announced that he will be running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Alan Kyeremateng asked Ghanaians to prepare for him going independent.



He went on to announce that he was resigning from the NPP with immediate effect because he does not recognise the NPP, which he joined in 1992.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB