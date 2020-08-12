General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

You are a hypocrite – Owusu Bempah slams Agyinasare

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has launched a scathing attack on Bishop Charles Agyinasare over his criticism of the Akufo-Addo government



Agyinasare has been in the news lately for some proclamations he has made on national issues.



Notable among the issues is the banking sector crisis where he accused the government of deliberately killing Ghanaian companies.



In an interview with Okay FM, Owusu Bempah accused Agyinasare of peddling falsehood and making uninformed statements about the matter.



“It hurts that Agyinasare is saying Akufo-Addo is collapsing jobs. What he is saying is not true. What I know is that some of the people did not even have the required capital to set up banks. So the president through the BoG governor asked the banks to consolidate.”



“Even the savings and loans which were collapsed, the government has paid most of them. The president couldn’t sit and allow such things to happen. Had the president not intervened, it would have been difficult to withdraw monies from the banks. So if Agyinasare is saying Akufo-Addo is killing jobs, respectfully, I disagree”, he said.



Owusu Bempah further quizzed Agyinasare on his silence during the dumsor era.



He subtly imposed an NDC tag on him, questioning why he was silent during Mahama’s administration but has found his voice under Akufo-Addo’s administration.



He alleged that in the build-up to the 2016 elections, Agyinasare and Korankye Ankrah anointed and prophesied victory for John Dramani Mahama.



“Agyinasare, you journalists have turned into three monkeys who do not see or hear the ills of the Akufo-Addo government. He did not speak well. During the dumsor and all the things that happened, I never heard a word from Agyinasare. Was he a monkey then? Was he a dead dog during Mahama’s time?”, he questioned.



“If in the past, he didn’t condemn the government but he is doing it now then he is a hypocrite. Mahama did somethings which were bad but he didn’t condemn them so why is he doing it now?”, he added.





