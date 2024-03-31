You are a good man with a good heart; God will bless you - Rev. Owusu Bempah to Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has eulogised the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for upholding the values of good men.



Dr. Bawumia was a special guest at his church on Easter Sunday, and the General Overseer of the Church, welcomed him with words of commendation, for being a "unifier and a good man."



"He's a father for all. A father for all churches. A father for all Muslims," said Rev. Owusu Bempah.



"He is a friend of many churches and we are privileged to have him here with us on this important day."



"He deciding to come here symbolises his love for all Christians and his love for me. I also love him wholeheartedly."



Rev. Owusu Bempah added that Dr. Bawumia is always present and eager to respond to invitations from all.



"When you invite him and you don't see him, it is because of something so unavoidable and I commend him for that."



"You are a good man with a good heart. God will bless you."



Rev. Owusu Bempah and his congregation prayed for Dr. Bawumia, his delegation and the nation.



He specifically prayed for God to grant the NPP flagbearer his heart's desire.









