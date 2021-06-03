'You are a fool' – John Boadu goes wild on texter who accused him of being galamsey kingpin

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

John Boadu, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, lost his cool on live radio when a texter accused him of being an illegal small scale mining kingpin.



Boadu, incensed by the accusations, explained on Accra-based Neat FM that people keep labeling him a galamsey kingpin no matter how hard he tries to clarify that he owns no mining company.



When the programme host, Nana Yaw Kesse tried to restrain him, the NPP scribe referred him to the Bible and continued to verbally assault his accuser.



He dared his critics to order the anti-galamsey taskforce to his mining site if they insist that he owned one.



“If you know where my galamsey site is, call the Operation Halt taskforce for them to burn my machines. That foolish person who sent the text …. No matter how hard you try to explain things people still want to accuse you.



"Even the Bible says sometimes you must tell the fool to know that he is a fool so that he stops fooling.”



Whiles emphatically denying that he was not associated to any mining company, Boadu explained what he saw as misconceptions in the war on illegal mining.



“One thing we are failing to understand is that mining isn’t illegal until you don’t use the approved method. You can find a small scale miner doing the correct thing. You can also find a miner doing the wrong thing, that’s galamsey. You can also find a big mining company doing the wrong thing, that’s a problem so I don’t see anything wrong with someone doing the correct type of mining but mining isn’t part of my job,” he stressed.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has repeatedly stated on Net2 TV that some bigwigs of the party are neck-deep in galamsey.



“I have a list of twenty-four companies owned by leading members of NPP and NDC. I didn’t know we were going to discuss it, I would have brought the list. I will expose all of them. I will mention their names. I will reveal the NPP and NDC persons behind it because things are getting messy. The man (President Akufo-Addo) is fighting but his own NPP people are thwarting his efforts,” he said weeks back.



