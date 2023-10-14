You are a coward - Kennedy Agyapong barks at Wontumi again

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

The ongoing beef between one-time friends but now foes; Kennedy Agyapong and Bernard Antwi Bosiako has reached a new low after the Assin Central Member of Parliament who is on a mission to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections issued a strong-worded rebuttal to the challenge handed him by the Ashanti Regional chairman of the party.



Wontumi had verbally spanked Kennedy Agyapong, urging him to put a stop to his perceived threat against him else he was going to sue him.



Kennedy Agyapong has described Wontumi’s action as an act of cowardice, questioning why he will seek refuge in the police when he could have faced him.



Kennedy Agyapong noted he feared no one in the NPP as his funding source is not dependent on his political activities.



“Wontumi is a coward. He is not a man enough, he is now resorting to police and that’s why I did not respond to him,” he quickly responded.



“I’m not scared of anyone in the NPP. I can take care of myself, I don’t need anything from the government because my business is thriving,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong is seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections with his campaign premised on three pillars of Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline.



He is battling Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the flagbearer slot and a massive showdown is expected between the two of them and three others on November 4.



