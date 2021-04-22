You are 76, sit up and leave a better corruption legacy - Bridget Otoo to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been told to ‘sit up’ else he will be leaving a ‘tattered’ corruption legacy.



Bridget Otoo, former TV3 reporter appeared on Starr FM’s Starr Chat programme and was asked by host Nana Aba to advice President Akufo-Addo with respect to the fight against corruption.



She responded with “I would shake his hands and tell him sit up. Sit up, you are 76 and should leave a better legacy. He’s leaving a tattered corrupt legacy.



Bridget Otoo furthered that “CDD says his reputations is in tatters. If those at the top are saying this, then what about those of down there”.



The media personality in assessing Akufo-Addo’s corruption record, observed that the President has done little to end the canker.



“Transparency international is the yardstick and in their report Nana Addo’s best corruption result is best than Mahama worst. As a leader you would fix it if you have no hand in it but when you sit comfortably ….



“The Auditor-General is a powerful institution and has been like that for long. When the Auditor-General report comes out, everyone is excited because they want to know what goes on and its been like that since time immemorial. When the report came out in 2015/2106, the president did not sack Domelevo but what has this president done. He haunted, embarrassed and dragged him out of office,” she said.



He also touched on the resignation of Martin Amidu, explaining that the government expected Amidu to do a hatchet job against the NDC.



“The President also set up the Office of the Special prosecutor. Two people trusted by Ghanaians. Put Nana Addo there, Amidu and Domelevo and Ghanaians will pick the two of them over Nana Addo. The very thing NPP admired about him (Martin Amidu) they hated it because he was doing it to them”.



“They didn’t like him because they thought he was coming to torment NDC appointees but you appointed him to do a job including both NDC and NPP. Somehow when it involves the president, they chased him out”.



