General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: My News GH

You and your bloodthirsty masters will pay dearly – Ablakwa to Military

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has told trigger-happy military men, that their day of reckoning will surely come.



This comment by the lawmaker comes after reports were rife of the death of five people supposedly supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Techiman South Constituency.



The five persons met their untimely death when they joined their colleagues to protest what they describe as an attempt by the electoral commission steal the votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Military in its attempt to ward them off shot at the crowd leading to the death of these five persons.



To him, the trigger-happy military and their bloodthirsty masters will be deal with indicating that the NDC’s majority in Parliament will launch full-scale parliamentary enquiries into all these extrajudicial killings and violent attacks only aimed at subverting the true will of the people.



READ HIS COMMENT HERE



There can be no period in our lives as a nation when it becomes acceptable or conscionable to shoot and kill unarmed civilians – not during elections or any other time for that matter.



Let those obeying shoot to kill orders targeted at patriotic citizens determined to protect their votes know that the day of reckoning is coming and surely they and their bloodthirsty masters shall not escape. It should be expected that an NDC Majority in Parliament from 7th January, 2021 will launch full-scale parliamentary enquiries into all these extrajudicial killings and violent attacks only aimed at subverting the true will of the people.



How many of us can they kill? And do they really think the spirit of those killed will rest in the absence of justice?

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.