Yokuyim M/A Basic school makeshift structure poses danger to pupils

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Pupils of Yokuyim Basic school in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region study under makeshift bamboo structure making learning and teaching difficult for them.



The makeshift structure is also in a bad state and can collapse with the advent of heavy rains or wind posing a danger to the lives of young ones.



The Assemblyman for Ayermasu community, Mr Emmanuel Amoah told CTV'S Kamal Ahmed that he was worried something terrible could happen to the lower primary pupils studying in that structure if they are not relocated and a new structure constructed for them.



One roof at the JHS and the Upper Primary building has also been blown off by strong winds.



Mr Amoah is appealing to stakeholders and Non-Governmental Organisations who are into educational project to come to their aid.