Regional News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: Abdullah Saha, Contributor

Yendi Secondary School Old Students support alma mater

YESSOSA 1990 year group have renovated a 12 classroom storey building

Old students of Yendi Secondary School (YESSOSA), 1990 year group have renovated a 12 classroom storey building there.



The refurbished building, popularly known as Cambridge Block, was in a deplorable state, hence the support to make it conducive for academic progress.



The kind gesture was in response to the school headmaster’s plea at the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration.



The Yendi Municipal Deputy Director of Education in charge of Human Resource, Mr. Mohammed Habib Ibrahim at the handing over ceremony entreated the school management and the students to zealously safeguard the edifice.



The school’s Board Chairman, Bindana Ayuba Ahmed Ziblim commended the group's benevolence and urged other year groups to help uplift the school’s image.



On behalf of the group, Dr. Abdulai Abukari said the old students were committed to do more saying, “We are contributing our quota to ensure that teaching and learning happen in a conducive environment. This is just the beginning of the 1990 year group engagement with the school.”



He appealed to the continuing students to reciprocate the sacrifices their predecessors are making by striving hard to acquire higher academic laurels.



“It is my hope that in the future you also get the opportunity to stand here as old students of the school and talk to future generations.”



The General Secretary of YESSOSA, Mr. Salifu Bawa thanked the 1990 year group for the good job done and indicated that other year groups have taken up various projects at the school.



The school’s Head Teacher, Chief Alhassan Mustak Hussein thanked the group and others who have so far supported in given the school a major facelift.



He appealed to other stakeholders to support the school as the current management is self-assured of making YESS a Centre of Excellence for academic work.



The Assistant Senior Prefect, Miss Muzamilu Rahama thanked the 1990 year group and pledged the students to reach a higher height.