Yendi SDA JHS receives textbooks

The Yendi Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Junior High School (JHS) has received Cockcrow textbooks to augment its library and aid reading habits among its pupils.



Pastor Osei Owusu, Northern Regional Manager of SDA Schools, donated the books to the school to help its pupils to develop an interest in reading so as to improve on their academic performance.



Pastor Daniel Owusu, Yendi District Pastor of the SDA Church, on behalf of Pastor Owusu, presented the books to the authorities of the school and urged them to encourage the pupils to regularly visit the school’s library to make good use of the books.



He urged the school’s authorities to ensure that final year pupils adhered to the safety protocols outlined by the government to combat the spread of the COVID-19 when they resume after the COVID-19 break to prepare for their exit examinations.



Mr Issahaku Osuman, Headmaster of Yendi SDA JHS, who received the books, expressed appreciation to Pastor Owusu for the gesture, saying the books would help improve the academic performance of the pupils.



He appealed to corporate bodies to assist the school with textbooks to enhance teaching and learning.

