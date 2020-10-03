General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

Yendi Police arrest suspected armed robber

File Photo: The suspect is alleged to have robbed a mobile money vendor

The Yendi Police has arrested a 40-year-old Adam Mukaila for allegedly robbing a Mobile Money Vendor at sang in the Mion District of the Northern Region. His accomplice; Alhassan Sankara, however managed to escape.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency on the incident in Yendi, Superintendent Twum Barimah the Acting Yendi Divisional Police Commander said the two suspects who pulled a gun on the Vendor , Abubakari Abdul-Aziz in his Abu Aziz Enterprise container managed to make away with GH?33,000.00.



He said after collecting the money, they took off towards Yendi road and the people of Sang called the people of Puriya the nearby community by the road to be alert and to intercept them.



He said when they were approaching Puriya and saw a crowd of people on the road they fired into them and injured one Mahama Ziblim who was rushed to the Yendi Municipal Hospital.



Superintendent Twum said intelligence gathered led the Police to a community called Tong in the Nanumba North Municipality, where Adam Mukaila was arrested.



He said the motorbike used for the robbery was found in the house of the one at large and indicated that Adam Mukaila was identified by Mr. Awulu Zakari who was shot at his buttocks as one of the two that attacked and robbed Ta-ha enterprise MTN money transfer container at Balogu North suburb of Yendi on 31st August 2020. Superintendent Twum said the case was still under investigation and the suspect possibly would be put before the Yendi Circuit Court.





