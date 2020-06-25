Regional News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: GNA

Yendi Municipal Assembly presents items to disabled

Yendi Municipal Assembly has presented farm inputs, metal containers, tricycles, and bicycles worth GHC47,630.00 to 53 Persons with Disability (PwD) in the Municipality.



The items included education support of 10 bicycles to 10 PwD students, capital input support; tricycle (Motor King) to a group of five PwDs from Gbungbaliga; a metal container, pockets of roofing sheets each to two PwDs; a deep freezer to one PwD; and fertilizers, seeds and weedicides with ploughing cost to PwD farmers.



Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, who presented the items to the PwDs at Yendi, said they were purchased through the Disability Fund from the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF).



He advised them to use the items, especially the farm inputs for its intended purpose adding that there is the need for them to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help contain the disease.



Mr Alhassan Zakari, Yendi Municipal Social Welfare Officer, called on the PwDs to join the PwDs associations in the area so that they would be recognized by their members to enable them to benefit from the Disability Fund.



Mr Dawuni Abdul-Yakubu, Chairman of Yendi PwDs Association, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for the support saying it would empower them to engage in meaningful income-generating activities.

