Yendi MP never touched Citi FM’s reporter - Spokesperson

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mohammed Kamil, the spokesperson for the embattled Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has refuted claims that the MP attacked Citi FM’s reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.



The alleged incident occurred during the collation of results for the New Patriotic Party’s primary for the Yendi Constituency on Saturday, January 27.



Despite the Northern Regional Police Command expressing readiness to take over the case for further investigation, Mr. Kamil denied that the MP assaulted the reporter.



According to him, the MP did not touch the reporter, let alone slap him, as reported in the media.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Mr. Kamil explained that the incident during the result collation was initiated by the elder brother of Mrs. Abibata Shanni Zakaria, the Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Loan Centre (MASLOC) and aspirant.



Mr. Mutala Mahama Shanni, without accreditation, reportedly disrupted the collation process, leading to heightened tension in the area. Mr. Kamil asserted that the MASLOC CEO’s brother was not an accredited agent but managed to enter the restricted area, even with the police present.



This, he explained prompted the MP to call on the police to restore law and order.



During the disturbance leading to the disruption of the process, the Citi FM reporter was giving a live report of the incident, he said. At a point he attempted to interview the MP amid rising tension, explaining that the reporter was allegedly shoved off by the MP's supporters.



Mr. Kamil stressed that the MP never touched the reporter, as mistakenly reported in some sections of the media. He highlighted that both the Regional Commander and Divisional Commanders were present during the incident