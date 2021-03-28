Yendi MP honoured as development politician of the year

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ahmed Shaibu, Contributor

Member of Parliament or Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, was last night honoured as the most development oriented politician of the year at the 3rd edition of the Northern Excellence Awards Night in Tamale.



A citation that accompanied the honour said the politician, who is the son of late – former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama was recognised for the numerous development and humanitarian initiatives he undertook to better the lives of his people whiles running to become MP for the Yendi Constituency.



The Northern Excellence Award is the brainchild of Celebrities Charity Development Foundation instituted three years ago to honour sons and daughters of Northern Ghana who have excelled in fields such as health, academia, politics, philanthropy, sports, showbiz and arts.



Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama upon receiving the award expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition, saying that it will spur him to do even greater things for his constituents.



Farouk changed the face of politics in Northern Ghana when he burst unto the scene some three years ago as a young politician with lawmaking ambitions.



Using personal funds, he initiated several projects including the rehabilitation of the mortuary at the Yendi Government Hospital, the drilling of boreholes to expand access of water and the hooking of more communities to the national grid.



His partnership for Poverty Reduction NGO has been distributing farm inputs each farming season to farmers and also facilitated the vocational training of women in an effort to lift them out of poverty through decent and sustainable means of livelihood.



Others Personalities honoured last night at the awards included Minister for Tourism, Mohammed Awal, Presidential Staffer, Napaga Tia Sulemana, acclaimed international visual Artist, Ibrahim Mahama and famed musician, Sherifa Gunu.