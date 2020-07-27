Regional News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital shuts down over increase in coronavirus cases

The Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital

Management of Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region has temporarily closed down some Departments in the hospital over an increase in Coronavirus infections.



The temporary shutdown of the hospital affects the Out Patient Department (OPD), Antenatal Clinic and Special Clinics.



The decision by management follows an increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the Yeji township which has affected some staff of the hospital.



According to an internal memo written by the Hospital administrator, Reverend Sister Parisuddam Matangi and sighted by Ghanaweb, the facility will now attend to only emergency cases.



The memo assured the general public that the closure will be reviewed after two weeks depending on the situation in the area.



“On behalf of Management and Staff of Mathias Catholic Hospital – Yeji, I regret to inform the general public that with effective tomorrow Wednesday 22nd July 2020, our facility’s OPD, Antenatal Clinic and Special Clinics would be closed down for the next two weeks”.



The memo continues that “this decision is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Yeji Township and its impact on our cherished staff. However, the facility would continue to attend to all emergency cases. The decision would be reviewed at the end of the two weeks and our stakeholders would be informed”.



Established in 1991 by the Sunyani Diocese of the Catholic Church, the Mathias Catholic Hospital has been pivotal in serving the health needs of residents in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal, Pru West District and Savanah Region.



The Bono East has recorded a total of 436 Coronavirus cases with the national tally now at thirty-two thousand, nine hundred and sixty-nine (32,969) with twenty-eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty-seven (29,494) recovery cases.



