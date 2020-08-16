General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Year of Roads’ projects will be completed – Bawumia assures

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says all road infrastructure projects which are currently under construction will be completed as scheduled.



He indicated that the construction of the Pokuase and Tamale interchanges, as well as many other projects across the country, affirm the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration’s commitment to improving Ghana’s road network.



“The year 2020 has been declared as the year of roads by His Excellency the President. To this end, road construction is going on everywhere in this country including the ongoing construction of four interchanges to reduce congestion in our major cities. There is no government in the history of the fourth republic that has started four interchanges in their first term. If President Akufo-Addo promises to construct roads, he delivers”, Dr. Bawumia mentioned during a sod-cutting ceremony in Accra.



He added that the Accra-Tema Beach Road is a 26.6 km project with an estimated cost of US$100 million being constructed by Messrs Gansu International Corporation and Messrs China Major Bridge Engineering Company Limited.



It is expected to be completed in 24 months.



Dr Bawumia explained that the first lot of 16 kilometres begins from the Independence Arch in Accra to Nungua with the remaining 10.6 kilometres, the second lot, continuing from Nungua to Tema Community 3.



He said further that other phases of the Accra-Tema Motorway together with the Pokuase Interchange, Tamale Interchange and Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange will all be completed as planned.



“Tamale Interchange is the first interchange in any of the five northern regions. It is a historic interchange in the Northern Region. The Pokuase Interchange is the first four-tier interchange in West Africa and it is 75 per cent complete. By the grace of God, it shall be opened before the end of this year”, he assured.





