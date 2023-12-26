Year in Review: Five Akufo-Addo appointees caught in controversies

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2023, several appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo faced public backlash over different controversies.



Perhaps the most notable case being that of an appointee who resigned amid public outrage over the disappearance of a significant sum of money from her residence.



Additionally, others found themselves entangled in legal battles to prove their innocence in the face of allegations and scandals, while others encountered public protests.



The following five appointees were at the centre of these controversies:



1. Cecilia Abena Dapaah and the missing money



The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah faced a blow as theft allegations rocked her personal life in the year 2023.



Two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, are currently on trial for their alleged involvement in stealing significant sums of money and personal belongings from Dapaah's residence in Accra.



The thefts, which reportedly took place between July and October 2022, involved millions of Ghana Cedis, US$1 million and €300,000, causing the resignation of the minister after a public uproar on allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds. Patience and Sarah are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing.



Cecilia Dapaah is currently under investigation by the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng (OSP) for corruption and corruption-related offences over her missing money.







The OSP for a second time froze the accounts of the embattled former minister effective September 5, 2023, after an Accra High Court directed the office to unfreeze the accounts and investment of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah and return her seized monies, after an initial freeze order.



GhanaWeb, on August 9, 2023, reported that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s assets and bank accounts containing millions of dollars and cedis had been frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



On October 16, 2023, the OSP revoked the freez order on 5 of the bank accounts belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.



The office indicated that although it has released 5 of the bank accounts, the freezing order is still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of the embattled former minister.



2. IGP Dampare and the secret tape







Secret recordings exposed an alleged plot by a ruling party politician and some senior officers, retired Commissioner Goerge Alex Mensah and Superintendent Geroge Asare of the Ghana Police to remove Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls.



The group expressed concerns about Dampare's alleged affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress and questioned his ability to support the NPP's "Breaking the 8" agenda in the 2024 elections.



Meanwhile, the ranking member on the ad hoc committee probing the leaked IGP tape saga, James Agalga, has disclosed that the committee has concluded its probe.



He also revealed that the report of the committee is at a draft stage, awaiting validation by members.



He told the media that although the committee has concluded its investigations, they have not been able to meet so they can unanimously approve and adopt the report, as the Standing Orders of the House require.



He said the budget-related business in Parliament has prevented the committee from meeting.



3. Rev Victor Kusi Boateng and the identity fraud







Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana project, faced allegations of identity theft and financial mismanagement in the year under review.



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused him of having a double identity and holding two passports with different sets of identities.



A court ruling acknowledged the lack of transparency and elements of criminality in Boateng's operations. The court concluded that Boateng and his alias, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, are two different people.



4. Yaw Osei Adutwum and the alleged placement fraud







Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, faced allegations of fraudulent payments for student placements traced to his login access, following an investigation by The Fourth Estate.



A former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, testified about corrupt practices in school placements, revealing a fraudulent payment linked to the Minister's access.



An investigative committee was set up by the Ministry of Education to probe corruption allegations in the school placement system.



The committee's report suggested that Adutwum's access to the placement system was revoked after the fraudulent transaction came to light.



The committee's report highlighted issues of corruption, diversion of funds, and lack of transparency in the placement process, however, the minister denied any wrongdoing in the allegations.



5. Ernest Addison, BoG Governor







Governor Ernest Addison faced criticism over a new $250 million Bank of Ghana headquarters.



This move drew ire from the parliamentary minority, led by Okudzeto Ablakwa the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and Dormaahene Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II among others, they argued that such a project was not a priority amid an economic crisis.



They pointed to the Central Bank's reported losses of GHC60.81 billion in the 2022 financial year, in stark contrast to the GHC1.23 billion profit recorded in 2021.



Despite justifying the need for a new headquarters, the Governor faced public scrutiny for prioritizing this construction amid financial challenges.



The minority caucus-led demonstration against the regulator, Governor Ernest Addison over the construction of the BOG headquarters.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.