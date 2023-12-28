Yawson Otoo submits forms to contest Agona West NPP primary

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: GNA

Yawson Otoo, an Engineer has submitted his nomination forms to contest Agona West Parliamentary primary.



Speaking to the media after the successful submission of the forms, Mr Yawson Otoo, said his second term of contesting the primary would give him the opportunity to lead the party as a candidate in the 2024 election.



He appealed to the delegates to select credible and marketable Parliamentary candidate who could partner the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to help retain the presidency to continue the good work for Ghanaians.



The Aspiring Candidate reiterated calls on the delegates to choose a candidate who was a unifier to help bring the rank and file of the party together to realise its objectives.



Yawson Otoo said Agona West needed a new vision and aspiration to transformer the party into one of the finest constituencies to win massively in the 2024 elections.



He therefore expressed the hope and confidence that the delegates would give him the nod to lead the party.



The Aspiring Candidate hinted that the constituency’s votes had dwindled due to internal wrangles and asked the delegates to choose a winnable and credible candidate.



Kingsley Eduful, chairman of Council of Elders, as well as the election committee, appealed to the aspiring candidates including the sitting MP, to abide by the rules and regulations of the game to ensure peace and tranquillity.



He said the election committee was expecting all aspirants to protect and preserve the integrity and image of the party by avoiding insults and acrimonious campaigns against each other, to promote peace.



Alhaji Gibrin Tanko, Agona West Constituency Chairman said the executives of the party would not tolerate any aspirant who would go against the party’s decisions and structures that thwart the efforts of winning 2024 elections.



He said the constituency secretariat would write strong worded letter to all aspirants to inform them about the challenges facing the party to come on board to help solve them to ensure peaceful primary.