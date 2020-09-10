General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Yaw Adutwum’s clarity, in-depth knowledge on free SHS admirable – Baako

play videoEditor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has praised Deputy Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adutwum for his communication on matters concerning government’s flagship education policy, Free SHS.



According to the Editor in Chief of the Crusading Guide Newspaper, Dr Adutwum’s clarity and in-depth responses when engaging the public and the media on the policy is admirable.



“The Deputy of Napo, Dr. Adutwum, very sharp brain, he’s one of those I admire in this administration, clear mind, the clarity with which that man speaks, the depth is something else, he’s a fantastic gentleman,” Mr Baako noted on Peace FM Wednesday.



In 2019, Chief of Pramso in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Gyampo-tua also commended the deputy minister for his performance.



He said Dr. Adutwum has distinguished himself as an astute politician in both the executive and legislative arms of government thereby bringing great honour to the people of Bosomtwi.



Speaking to the media in Kumasi, Nana Gyampo-tua ll described Dr. Adutwum as God-sent to the people of Bosomtwi considering the massive infrastructural development, especially in the area of education since becoming their member of parliament.



According to the chief, not only had he contributed immensely to the transformation of the education sector under the NPP government but had also done exceptionally well for his constituents.



He said Dr. Adutwum has demonstrated a high level of competence and commitment to impact society by playing key roles in the implementation of several educational interventions at both national and constituency levels.



“We are very lucky as a people to have Dr. Adutwum as our MP. He is development-oriented and passionate about addressing the pressing needs of the people”, Nana Gyampo-tua ll observed.



The chief disclosed that the MP once handed over his private property to the government for the purpose of educating children in his constituency free of charge.



“This and many other selfless gestures by Dr. Adutwum make him not only unique among his peers but also, a true nationalist who genuinely means well for the people”, he said.





