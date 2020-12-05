Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Yamoransah 'Fanti Kenkey' hub to get a face-lift under NDC - Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang addressing some 'kenkey sellers' at Yamoransah Junction

A trip to and from Cape Coast is not complete until one buys the famous Fanti Kenkey at Yamoransah Junction in Cape Coast.



Although the 'Fanti kenkey' hub is famous and continues to feed several homes, their place for selling is nothing to write home about.



The sellers have been left to work under difficult terrain and are at the mercy of the weather.



Successive governments have failed in their promises to give the traders a better location to sell their kenkey.



However, the Running Mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured the traders that the next NDC administration, when voted into power, will construct a proper shelter to keep them safe as they engage in their business.



The Running Mate of the NDC, said this when she made a stopover at Yamoransah Junction to interact with traders as part of her wrap tour of the Central Region.



She observed that the traders hawk on the shoulders of the road, which she described as dangerous.



According to her, striving under the hot sun to feed their families, society, and country signifies their untold stories in nation building.



"In many ways, they have become “the forgotten women of Yamoransah" she stated.



She said John Dramani Mahama is a man of his word and as such he will deliver on the promise of improving their lives.







She, however, educated the traders on how to cast their votes and also assured them a better life under a 'John and Jane' government.







