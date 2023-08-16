Yamoransa Model Labs oversees sustainable development in Ghana and Gambia

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

In the heart of Ghana and the Gambia, a remarkable initiative is quietly transforming lives and empowering communities. The Yamoransa Model Labs, a unique partnership for sustainable development, has become a beacon of hope for rural and underserved areas, bridging the digital divide and fostering progress.



The story begins with the University of Cape Coast's development class, whose annual tradition of giving back to impoverished communities led them to the challenges faced by Yamoransa. Motivated to make a difference, the students shared the community's plight online, attracting the attention of the renowned Yale Alumni Corps.



The Yale Alumni Corps, known for its impactful initiatives in healthcare and education, took a keen interest in Yamoransa. Engaging with the community's stakeholders, including the Chief and the Unit Committee, they embarked on a flagship initiative—establishing an ICT Centre. Despite the building being under construction during the visit, the Yale Alumni Corps made a genuine commitment to return and support the completion—a testament to their dedication to sustainable change.



Enter Dr Deborah Rose, a leading supporter of the Yamoransa Model Labs. A member of the Yale Alumni Corps, she founded the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) with a passion for impacting lives and guiding the destinies of Ghana's youth, particularly girls, through technology and computing education.



Through collaboration with IMPLEMENTERS, a specialized social project implementation organization, Dr Rose transformed the ICT Centre in Yamoransa into a model lab, encompassing a Makerspace, Robotics Lab, and Home Economics Centre. The vision was clear—to empower communities and enable them to drive their own development agenda through wholehearted engagement.



The impact of the Yamoransa Model Labs has reached approximately 26,000 students across 47 communities in Ghana and the Gambia. By providing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education, these labs have become catalysts for progress, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a technology-driven world.



Beyond providing technological resources, Dr Deborah Rose's approach is deeply rooted in sustainability and continuous improvement. The Yamoransa Model of Sustainable Development embraces design thinking and a feedback loop, ensuring the initiatives evolve with the changing needs of the communities they serve.



In recognition of her transformative impact, Dr Rose was enstooled as Queen Mother of Yamoransa, honoured with the name "Nana Abena Nyansema I." In this revered role, she offers wise advice to the community, further solidifying her commitment to the people she serves.



On Saturday, July 29, Dr Deborah Rose's relentless dedication to education and ICT learning earned her a prestigious Doctorate Degree in Education from the University of Cape Coast. The honour bestowed upon her, alongside six other exceptional individuals, celebrates her significant contributions to sustainable education and technological advancement in Ghana and Africa.



As the Yamoransa Model Labs continue to expand, Dr Deborah Rose's multi-generational task force unites fresh perspectives of youth with the wisdom of elders. Together, they forge a path towards a brighter future, breaking barriers, and creating opportunities for generations to come.



Through the Yamoransa Model Labs and the exceptional leadership of Dr Deborah Rose, communities in Ghana and the Gambia are experiencing the true power of education, technology, and wholehearted engagement. The journey of empowerment continues, leaving a legacy that inspires change and progress for years to come.