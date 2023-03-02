Yahaya Amantana eyes Bole seat on NDC ticket

Regional News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Mahama Yahaya Amantana, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared his intention to contest as a parliamentary candidate for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency as the party opens its doors for aspirants.



Speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi FM’s morning show, Mr. Amantana said the contest for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency should be about ideas that will bring development to the constituency.



He said he is prepared to bring consultative leadership by involving everyone in the development process in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.



Earlier, in a statement copied to Bole-based Nkilgi FM, Mahama Amantana said, following the official opening of nominations on February 22, 2023, by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election, he wishes to officially declare his intention to contest for the parliamentary candidate slot of the enviable party, the great NDC, in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency after having picked a nomination form for the contest.



According to him, his decision to contest in this parliamentary election did not come on impulse but was a product of the many calls by well-meaning party members across the constituency about the need to unite the party.



He said, upon his own reflection and conviction that the constituency needs an innovative and impactful leader with a clear vision and a touch of global appreciation of issues to execute the developmental needs of the constituents.



He added, “I diligently consulted our party elders, party leadership, cadres, youth groups, and indeed our ‘king makers’; the branch executives.”



He said the outcome of these consultations was full of encouragement and words of wisdom, signaling that his coming is a fulfilment of a desire that the constituents have long been waiting for.



Mahama Amantana, therefore, admonishes all the rank and file of the NDC to vote for him for the cohesive development of the Bole-Bamboi constituency because he is a man with the requirements they have been waiting for all this while.