General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Yagbonwura lauds IGP over arrest of Akua Danteh killers

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh visited the Yagonwura at his Palace

The overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa I has lauded the Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh for his swift response leading to the arrest of suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of 90-year-old Akua Denteh.



“The Gonja Traditional Kingdom wholeheartedly welcome the arrest of the Kafaba killing and wish to further express our satisfaction with the arrest of about seven persons believed to have taken part in the lynching of Akua Denteh, the 90-year-old woman who was accused of witchcraft in Kafaba of the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region”, the chief said.



He was also pleased with the readiness of the security agencies to serve the Savannah Region commending Mr James Oppong-Boanuh for paving the way for his men.



It would be recalled that on 23rd July, Akua Denteh was lynched by a group of residents on accusations of being a witch led by Hajia Serena Mohammed.



So far about seven persons including the one who was torturing the deceased in the viral video which led to the death of the deceased.”



Latifah Bumaye was arrested at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community at Abrumase on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:30 pm.



Others who have been arrested include; Haruna Aness – 34, Issifa Tanko- 35, Shaibu Muntala – 29, Sulemana Ali -35 and Issifa Zakyibo -32 who are assisting police to unmask the rest.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.