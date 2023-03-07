Yagbonwura-elect to be enskinned on March 20, coronation on March 21

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Yagbonwura-elect, Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi (I), will be enskinned on March 20, 2023, at Nyange, the ancient Traditional capital of Gonja, in accordance to all Gonja traditions for enskinment of a King and Overlord of Gonja (Yagbonwura).



The processes for enskinment starts on the night of Sunday 19th March, 2023 at Nyange where some sacred rites are expected to be performed by some sections of the Gonja Traditional Clans like the Kuntunkure and others the enkinment taking place the following day on Monday, March 20, 2023.



Speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi Fm’s morning show on March 6, 2023, the Spokesperson for the Yagbonwura-elect Benkrowura SS Bakari said the Yagbonwura-elect (Tulwewura Amonebafe Borenyi I) is deeply grateful to all who attended the 12-day funeral (Aduah) funeral for the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I).



According to Benkrowura the Yagbonwura elect appreciates the immense support and attendance of the event by diverse Gonjalanders and well-wishers and that it made the event a huge success and befitting honour for his predecessor.



Benkrowura SS Bakari said the Yagbonwura-elect extends his special thanks to the Vice President of Ghana, other government officials, the Yagbon Imam and the highest nobles of Gonja royalty (Bugbonpo), for their presence at the event.



He said Yagbonwura-elect is pleased to announce that his enskinment will take place from Sunday 19th to Monday 20th March 2023 at Nyange under the supervision of the Sonyowura, Acting Head of the Gonja Kingdom.



Benkrowura said the Yagbonwura-elect will sleep at Nyange on Sunday, March 19, 2023 and be enskinned on Monday, March 20, 2023.



He said the enskinned Yagbonwura will be ushered into Damongo in the afternoon of March 20, 2023, and then outdoored on March 21, 2023, at the forecourt of Jakpa Palace at Damongo.



The Spokesperson of the Yagbonwura-elect said as the Yagbonwura-elect prepares for his Enskinment and coronation, he remains committed to the development of the Gonja Kingdom.



He said the Yagbonwura-elect expresses his gratitude to his advisors and supporters, who have been instrumental in his journey to becoming Yagbonwura.



Benkrowura said the Yagbonwura elect is determined to build on the legacy of his predecessors and foster unity, peace, and development of the Gonja Kingdom.



He said the Yagbonwura elect is committed to promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Gonja people and ensuring that its systems function effectively and the Kingdom thrives under his leadership.



