Yagaba MP narrates how he escaped an assassination attempt

MP for Yagaba-Kubore Constituency, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubore Constituency in the North-East Region, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, has revealed how he miraculously escaped an assassination attempt by some unknown hoodlums.



He disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that his Landcruiser vehicle was shot at through the windshield several times but fortunately enough, he was not driving at that particular moment.



According to him, his luck was the fact the vehicle was not in motion and there was no one behind the steering wheel at the time.



“Somewhere along the line as we stopped, my vehicle was at close range shot at by an unknown person which perforated the windshield with me being the target because I drive myself almost all the time”. He recounted.



Narrating further, the MP also disclosed how he was almost lynched by scores of people while embarking on a house to house campaign tour in the same area.



“We reported the matter to the chief of the area who warned that anyone caught in such acts would be fined. We left back to the grounds but they kept pelting stones at us and my boys wanted to retaliate but I calmed them down. I advised we call off the event and move away just to secure the safety of those gathered. Even as we were about leaving tensions were high but I asked someone to drive my vehicle while I sat in the campaign car,” he narrated.

