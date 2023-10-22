Yaa Naa urges leadership to focus on job creation and development for Ghana's youth

Regional News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

The revered Yaa Naa Abukari II, the traditional overlord of Dagbon, has emphasized the urgent need for visionary leadership that can provide jobs and foster development, particularly targeting the youth of Ghana.



His remarks came during a special visit from Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the NPP flagbearer aspirant, who presented the Yaa Naa with a brand new MITSUBISHI Pick-Up.



Expressing his gratitude, Yaa Naa Abukari II recounted the promise made by Kennedy Agyapong during a previous visit, where he pledged to gift the Yaa Naa a Land Cruiser.



Yaa Naa Abukari II commended Agyapong for fulfilling his promise, albeit with the car, and stated that he held this gift in high regard.



He further thanked Mr. Agyapong for his generosity and prayed for God's blessings on him in his political journey.



Yaa Naa Abukari II's call for leadership that prioritizes job creation and development for the youth of Ghana resonated with many who believe that addressing unemployment and enhancing opportunities for the younger generation is a critical issue facing the nation.



As Ghana navigates its socio-economic challenges, Yaa Naa's words carry weight, emphasizing the importance of leaders who can steer the country towards a future filled with opportunities for its youth.



The symbolic gift of the MITSUBISHI Pick-Up served as a reminder of the value of promises kept and the need for leadership that can contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation.



Business hub:



Ken Agyapong also reiterated his pledge to make the Northern Region, and for that matter, Ghana a business hub of the West African sub-region if given the country’s leadership mantle.



He said as a business mogul who employs 7,158 workers across the globe; he would govern the country through sound economic policies and lay a solid foundation for industrial growth to transform the economy.