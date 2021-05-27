Yaa Naa lauds government's 'Green Ghana Project'

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakar Mahama II, has thrown his weight behind the government's initiative “Green Ghana Project” “saying it is a 'laudable intervention'.



The king said this when the Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Tarkwa-Nsueam Constituency, Hon. Goerge Mireku Duker, led a 3-member delegation from the Ministry to pay a courtesy call on him at Yendi today, 27th May, 2021 on behalf of the sector Minister.



The Overlord indicated to the visiting team that on June11, he will lead his subjects to plant trees in his traditional area, adding that trees provide good health and serve as shelter in areas such as his jurisdiction.



He, therefore, encouraged his subjects to be involved in the up-coming tree planting exercise to help protect the lives of current and future generations. The Yaa Naa also commended the sector Minister Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor and the Government for the Green Ghana initiative and called for its sustainability.



On his part, the Deputy Minister-Designate expressed appreciation on behalf of the sector Minister to Yaa Naa for accepting to lead his subjects to plant trees on June 11 in conjunction with the nationwide tree planting exercise on that day.



The Deputy Minister Designate commended Yaa Naa for the zeal and readiness expressed to make the Green Ghana Day a success and maintained that, this initiative will be an annual affair.



